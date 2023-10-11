Subscribe
HomeUFC

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 new UFC 294 main event in Abu Dhabi

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

MMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Alexander Volkanovski is back in the Octagon on Saturday, October 21 in Abu Dhabi, where he faces Islam Makhachev in the rematch. The contest serves as a new UFC 294 main event. The Australian mixed martial artist took the fight on an 11-day notice, replacing Charles Oliveira.

The event airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev (24-1) was expected to defend his belt against former champion Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) in the rematch. The latter was forced to withdraw due to injury suffered at training.

“Round 5 of sparring last night. He was supposed to jump on the plane today. Splits his eyebrow wide open. And had it stitched up last night. Obviously, can’t fly out there with that,” Dana White said.

“They didn’t call us. We would have had him go to a plastic surgeon that would have sewed it from the inside out. Get that thing done the right way.”

“These guys never call us like they should when something happens. They call us after they get it stitched up. But on the flip side too I could see him not wanting to risk it getting a shot like this and then, you know…”

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Alexander Volkanovski (26-2) is a current UFC featherweight champion. The 35-year-old of Wollongong, NSW last fought in July in Las Vegas, where he stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round and retained his belt.

Their first fight with Makhachev took place in February in Perth. Volkanovski went up a weight class and was looking to become a two-division UFC champion.

Makhachev came out on top and retained his title by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 31-year-old made the first successful defense of the strap that he claimed against Oliveira by submission in the second round of their first fight last October also in Abu Dhabi.

“Volkanovski crew, Israel [Adesanya]… These guys are just absolute studs, man,” White said. “He jumps in and he accepts the fight. One phone call.”

“One of the most anticipated rematches ever in that weight class.”

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.