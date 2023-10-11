Alexander Volkanovski is back in the Octagon on Saturday, October 21 in Abu Dhabi, where he faces Islam Makhachev in the rematch. The contest serves as a new UFC 294 main event. The Australian mixed martial artist took the fight on an 11-day notice, replacing Charles Oliveira.

The event airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev (24-1) was expected to defend his belt against former champion Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) in the rematch. The latter was forced to withdraw due to injury suffered at training.

“Round 5 of sparring last night. He was supposed to jump on the plane today. Splits his eyebrow wide open. And had it stitched up last night. Obviously, can’t fly out there with that,” Dana White said.

“They didn’t call us. We would have had him go to a plastic surgeon that would have sewed it from the inside out. Get that thing done the right way.”

“These guys never call us like they should when something happens. They call us after they get it stitched up. But on the flip side too I could see him not wanting to risk it getting a shot like this and then, you know…”

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Alexander Volkanovski (26-2) is a current UFC featherweight champion. The 35-year-old of Wollongong, NSW last fought in July in Las Vegas, where he stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round and retained his belt.

Their first fight with Makhachev took place in February in Perth. Volkanovski went up a weight class and was looking to become a two-division UFC champion.

Makhachev came out on top and retained his title by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 31-year-old made the first successful defense of the strap that he claimed against Oliveira by submission in the second round of their first fight last October also in Abu Dhabi.

“Volkanovski crew, Israel [Adesanya]… These guys are just absolute studs, man,” White said. “He jumps in and he accepts the fight. One phone call.”

“One of the most anticipated rematches ever in that weight class.”

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.