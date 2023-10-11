Subscribe
KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis public workout

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 - The Prime Card

KSI and Tommy Fury square off in a boxing match at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The pair goes head to head in the headliner of MF & DAZN: X Series 10. Ahead of their highly anticipated six-round cruiserweight clash, the fighters host an open workout.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Also partaking the open workout, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The pair meets in the six-round bridgerweight bout, serving as the co-feature.

The fight card also features Salt Papi and Slim Albaher in a five-round showdown for the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” middleweight title. As well, Deen the Great defends his MFB middleweight belt against Walid Sharks.

Plus, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor contest for the vacant MFB light heavyweight title. In addition, Alex Wassabi and NichLmao go up against Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave in a Tag team match.

Among the prelims, Astrid Wett defends her MFB women’s flyweight title against Alexia Grace, and Chase DeMoor and Tempo Arts battle it out for the inaugural MFB heavyweight title.

In Australia, MF & DAZN: X Series 10 airs on Sunday, October 15.

