Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Takuma Inoue faces Jerwin Ancajas on Nov 15 in Tokyo

Inoue defends WBA bantamweight title against Ancajas live from Ryogoku Kokugikan

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Takuma Inoue vs Jerwin Ancajas on Nov 15 in Tokyo
Takuma Inoue | Naoki Fukuda

The newly-crowned WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue has his first title defense date set for Wednesday, November 15 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, where he faces Jerwin Ancajas. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout pits the representative of the country-host against former world champion of the Philippines.

In the co-main event, Kiev, Ukraine-based long-reigning WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian makes the seventh defense of his title against Japanese contender Seigo Yuri Akui. The championship bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) earned the belt by unanimous decision against Liborio Solis in April. With the victory, the 27-year-old became world champion on his second attempt. In November 2019, Zama, Kanagawa native dropped a UD against Nordine Oubaali in his bid to land the WBC bantamweight title.

31-year-old southpaw Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) won his previous bout in June via fifth-round TKO against Wilner Soto. In February 2022, former IBF flyweight champion of Panabo City, Philippines lost his belt by unanimous decision against Fernando Daniel Martinez and similarly failed to reclaim the title last October in the rematch.

Baku, Azerbaijan-born 36-year-old Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against David Jimenez in January, which marked the sixth successful defense of his title. Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Kurashiki, Okayama makes his first attempt to become champion, following the win by unanimous decision against Jayson Vayson in February.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the United States. International broadcast, including Australia, is yet to be confirmed.

Among the Inoue vs Ancajas undercard bouts, Yuki Yonaha (13-5-1, 8 KOs) of Nanjo, Okinawa clashes with his Japanese-fellow Juiki Tatsuyoshi (14-0-1, 10 KOs) of Moriguchi, Osaka. The pair squares off in an eight-round contest at junior featherweight.

Plus, Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs) of Hiroshima, Japan takes on Jonas Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) of Cebu City, Philippines. The pair goes head to head in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Inoue vs Ancajas fight card

The current Inoue vs Ancajas fight card looks as the following:

  • Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title
  • Artem Dalakian vs. Seigo Yuri Akui, 12 rounds, flyweight – Dalakian’s WBA flyweight title
  • Yuki Yonaha vs. Juiki Tatsuyoshi, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Riku Masuda vs. Jonas Sultan, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.