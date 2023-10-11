Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou PPV price set

WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of the UK and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou of Cameroon square off in a 10-round boxing match on Saturday, October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The U.S. broadcast information and pay-per-view cost have been announced today.

Fury vs Ngannou headlines the five-fight all-heavyweight card, featuring a 12-round co-feature, two additional 10-round bouts and a six-round contest.

While the event airs live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK, the fight fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on ESPN+ PPV. The PPV is priced at $79.99.

The U.S. telecast start time has been set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Australia is yet to be confirmed. The broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly.

Among the bouts featured on Fury vs Ngannou PPV undercard, Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) meet in a 12-round clash of undefeated British heavyweights. As well, former world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) of New Zealand goes up against Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round heavyweight clash.

Also on the card a 10-round heavyweight bout between Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) and Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) of the United States. The latter replaces Agron Smakici, who pulled out from the fight.

Plus, British Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) faces a to be announced opponent in a six-round heavyweight bout.

Fury vs Ngannou fight card

The current Fury vs Ngannou fight card looks as the following: