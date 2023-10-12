Mary Spencer and Femke Hermans square off in the rematch live stream from Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada on Wednesday, October 11. The contest pits Canadian Olympian against former world champion of Belgium. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF junior middleweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Montreal, Quebec-based 38-year-old Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario is looking to avenge her first career defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Hermans last December in their first fight. Following her win, 33-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion Hermans (16-4, 7 KOs) of Dendermonde, Belgium stopped Maria Lindberg and Katarina Vistica in the first and fifth round, respectively.

In the co-main event, Erik Bazinyan (30-0, 21 KOs) defends his NABF and NABA super middleweight belts against Ronald Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs). The contest features Laval, Quebec-based 28-year-old unbeaten southpaw of Yerevan, Armenia up against 33-year-old of Lynn, Massachusetts, USA. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Spencer vs Hermans 2 undercard bouts, Christopher Guerrero (8-0, 4 KOs) and Jose Lopez (30-8-2, 16 KOs) go head to head in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Leila Beaudoin (9-1, 1 KO) faces Estrella Valverde (19-11-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. Plus, Jhon Orobio (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Jesus Solis Reyes (4-1) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Also on the card, Wilkens Mathieu (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Cesar Lopez Romo (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Imam Khataev (3-0, 3 KOs) and David Benitez (9-8, 2 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Mehmet Nadir Unal (5-0, 4 KOs) and Luca Spadaccini (9-5-3, 4 KOs) battle it out also in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight

Mary Spencer vs Femke Hermans 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Wednesday, October 11

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Spencer vs Hermans 2 from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Thursday, October 12.

Spencer vs Hermans 2 fight card

Get Spencer vs Hermans 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Mary Spencer vs. Femke Hermans, 10 rounds, vacant IBF junior middleweight title

Erik Bazinyan vs. Ronald Ellis, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Christopher Guerrero vs. Jose Lopez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Leila Beaudoin vs. Estrella Valverde, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Jhon Orobio vs. Jesus Solis Reyes, 6 rounds, lightweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Cesar Lopez Romo, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Imam Khataev vs. David Benitez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Mehmet Nadir Unal vs. Luca Spadaccini, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Spencer vs Hermans 2 results