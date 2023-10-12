Subscribe
David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade kickoff press conference

Benavidez defends interim WBC super middleweight title against Andrade in Las Vegas

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest pits undefeated two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix, Arizona against former two-division world champion of Providence, Rhode Island. Ahead of the event the fighters host a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles.

Las Vegas-based 26-year-old former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) brings to the ring his interim WBC 168-pound belt. 35-year-old Demetrius Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and WBO middleweight titleholder.

At the kickoff press conference at The Conga Room at L.A. Live, the fighters preview their 12-round bout and come face to face.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on Showtime.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.

