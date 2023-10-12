Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri battle it out live on ESPN+ from Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, October 14. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

The contest features Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs), Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion, up against Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs), Germany’s unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder. The pair squares off in the world championship unification. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia goes up against Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) takes on Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) faces Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

