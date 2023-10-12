KSI and Tommy Fury square off in a highly anticipated boxing bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The all-British contest headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – “The Prime Card”. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, October 15 at 5 am AEDT.

London’s 30-year-old YouTuber turned boxer KSI (1-0) looks to secure his biggest career win to date. 24-year-old Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) of Manchester eyes to remain undefeated following his victory against Jake Paul in February. The bout is scheduled six rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, 28-year-old YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1) goes up against fellow-American and MMA fighter Dillon Danis (MMA 2-0). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight.

Also on the card, Slim Albaher (3-0, 1 KOS) of Brooklyn, New York and London-based Salt Papi (2-1, 2 KOs) of Philippines contest for the inaugural MFB middleweight title. Plus, Deen the Great (2-0, 1 KOs) of Tampa, Florida defends his MFB lightweight title against Walid Shark of Detroit, Michigan by way of Baghdad, Iraq.

As well, American Anthony Taylor (2-1) and British King Kenny of (1-1) battle it out for the vacant MFB light heavyweight title. In addition, Whindersson Nunes of Brazil and MyMateNate of the United States make their respective boxing debut.

Kicking off the action, Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave go up against Alex Wassabi and NichLmao in a Tag team match. The full lineup can be found below.

KSI vs Tommy Fury start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 at 5 am AEDT. The PPV price is $32.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9:25 am AEDT.

KSI vs Tommy Fury start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 5 am AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 4 am AEST, in Adelaide SA for 4:30 am ACDT, Darwin NT for 3:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 2 am AWST.

KSI vs Tommy Fury PPV fight card

The full KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card looks as the following:

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card