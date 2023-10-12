Subscribe
HomeBoxing

KSI vs Tommy Fury Australia time, how to watch, live stream, PPV price

MF & DAZN: X Series 10

BoxingNews
Newswire
Stream KSI vs Tommy Fury live Australia time
KSI vs Tommy Fury | DAZN

KSI and Tommy Fury square off in a highly anticipated boxing bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The all-British contest headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – “The Prime Card”. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, October 15 at 5 am AEDT.

London’s 30-year-old YouTuber turned boxer KSI (1-0) looks to secure his biggest career win to date. 24-year-old Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) of Manchester eyes to remain undefeated following his victory against Jake Paul in February. The bout is scheduled six rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, 28-year-old YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1) goes up against fellow-American and MMA fighter Dillon Danis (MMA 2-0). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight.

Also on the card, Slim Albaher (3-0, 1 KOS) of Brooklyn, New York and London-based Salt Papi (2-1, 2 KOs) of Philippines contest for the inaugural MFB middleweight title. Plus, Deen the Great (2-0, 1 KOs) of Tampa, Florida defends his MFB lightweight title against Walid Shark of Detroit, Michigan by way of Baghdad, Iraq.

As well, American Anthony Taylor (2-1) and British King Kenny of (1-1) battle it out for the vacant MFB light heavyweight title. In addition, Whindersson Nunes of Brazil and MyMateNate of the United States make their respective boxing debut.

Kicking off the action, Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave go up against Alex Wassabi and NichLmao in a Tag team match. The full lineup can be found below.

KSI vs Tommy Fury start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 at 5 am AEDT. The PPV price is $32.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9:25 am AEDT.

KSI vs Tommy Fury start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 5 am AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 4 am AEST, in Adelaide SA for 4:30 am ACDT, Darwin NT for 3:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 2 am AWST.

Watch on DAZN

KSI vs Tommy Fury PPV fight card

The full KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight
  • Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title
  • Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title
  • King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title
  • Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card

  • Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds, flyweight – Astrid Wett’s MFB women’s flyweight title
  • S-X vs. DTG, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, 5 rounds, heavyweight – inaugural MFB heavyweight title

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.