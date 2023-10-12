Subscribe
KSI vs Tommy Fury final pre-fight press conference

MF & DAZN: X Series 10

KSI and Tommy Fury battle it out in a boxing match live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The bout headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 10. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

The all-English contest features London’s YouTuber turned boxer KSI (1-0) up against Manchester’s pro boxer and reality television personality Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight.

In the all-American co-main event, Logan Paul (0-1) returns to the ring against MMA fighter Dillon Danis (MMA 2-0), making his boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight.

Among other bouts, Salt Papi and Slim Albaher go head-to-head with the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” middleweight title on the line. As well, Deen the Great defends his MFB lightweight strap against Walid Sharks. Plus, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor contest for the vacant MFB light heavyweight belt.

Get KSI vs Fury full fight card and start time.

