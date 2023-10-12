Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Throwback: Tim Tszyu stops Tony Harrison to land WBO title

Tim Tszyu faces Brian Mendoza on Oct 15 on the Gold Coast

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Tim Tszyu is back in the ring on Sunday, October 15, when he faces Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD. The Australian boxing star puts his WBO super welterweight title on the line against contender of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on Kayo.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) claimed the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March in Sydney. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the 28-year-old dominated and stopped stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round.

Tim Tszyu was promoted to a full champion, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped into the ring against Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title in September.

In his previous bout in June also on the Gold Coast, Tszyu outclassed former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in the first round.

In his next fight, “The Soul Taker” faces Las Vegas-based interim WBC super welterweight champion Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs). Albuquerque, New Mexico’s 29-year-old is coming off the win by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora in April.

In the United States, Tszyu vs Mendoza airs on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.