Tim Tszyu is back in the ring on Sunday, October 15, when he faces Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD. The Australian boxing star puts his WBO super welterweight title on the line against contender of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on Kayo.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) claimed the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March in Sydney. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the 28-year-old dominated and stopped stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round.

Tim Tszyu was promoted to a full champion, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped into the ring against Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title in September.

In his previous bout in June also on the Gold Coast, Tszyu outclassed former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in the first round.

In his next fight, “The Soul Taker” faces Las Vegas-based interim WBC super welterweight champion Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs). Albuquerque, New Mexico’s 29-year-old is coming off the win by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora in April.

In the United States, Tszyu vs Mendoza airs on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.