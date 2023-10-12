Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza square off in the main event at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland. The 12-round bout features the Australian boxing star defending his WBO super welterweight title against contender of the United States. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, October 15 at 12 pm AEDT.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) is coming off the win via first-round TKO against Carlos Ocampo in June, when he retained his interim WBO 154-pound belt. Sydney’s 28-year-old was elevated to a full champion in September, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight crown. Las Vegas-based 29-year-old Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico landed the interim WBC super welterweight title in April, when he knocked out Sebastian Fundora in the seventh round.

In the co-main event, undefeated Australian Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) goes up against US-based former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The pair goes head-to-head in a 12-rounder at featherweight.

Among Tszyu vs Mendoza undercard bouts, Sergei Vorobev (19-1, 13 KOs) faces Australian Wade Ryan (21-11, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title. Plus, Jackson Jon England (14-2, 8 KOs) of Perth, WA and Nathaniel May (22-3, 13 KOs) of Bunbury, WA meet in a 10-round bout with the vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title at stake.

Also on the card, Amber Amelia (3-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, NSW and Shanell Dargan (2-1-2) of Campbelltown, NSW battle it out in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight. As well, Danvers Cuschieri (3-1, 2 KOs) and Hassan Hamdan (6-0, 1 KOs) clash in an eight-round all-Sydney bout at welterweight.

In addition, Toese Vousiutu (5-1, 5 KOs) of Melbourne and Julius Long (18-26-1, 14 KOs) of Auckland, New Zealand by way of Romulus, Michigan, USA go toe-to-toe in a four-round bout at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza live stream live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 at 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 11 am AEST, in Adelaide SA for 11:30 am ACDT, Darwin NT for 10:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 9 am AWST.

Tszyu vs Mendoza PPV fight card

The full Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza PPV fight card looks as the following: