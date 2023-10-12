UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza aka UFC Vegas 81 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 14.
In the five-round main event, No. 11-ranked featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria goes up against No. 13 Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5) square off in all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight.
Also on the card, Adrian Yanez (16-4) and Jonathan Martinez (18-4) go head to head in an-all American clash at bantamweight. Plus, Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States and Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil battle it out on at middleweight.
As well, Daniel Lacerda (11-5) of Brazil takes on Edgar Chairez (10-5) of Mexico at flyweight. In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States faces Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.
UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 81 Australia time, Yusuff vs Barboza
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza from practically anywhere.
UFC Vegas 81 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
- Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
- Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski
- Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Preliminary card
- Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
- Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira
- Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng
- Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote