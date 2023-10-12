UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza aka UFC Vegas 81 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 14.

In the five-round main event, No. 11-ranked featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria goes up against No. 13 Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5) square off in all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card, Adrian Yanez (16-4) and Jonathan Martinez (18-4) go head to head in an-all American clash at bantamweight. Plus, Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States and Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil battle it out on at middleweight.

As well, Daniel Lacerda (11-5) of Brazil takes on Edgar Chairez (10-5) of Mexico at flyweight. In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States faces Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 81 Australia time, Yusuff vs Barboza

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 81 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Preliminary card