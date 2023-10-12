Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 81 start time, how to watch, live stream, Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

MMANewsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza aka UFC Vegas 81 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 14.

In the five-round main event, No. 11-ranked featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria goes up against No. 13 Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5) square off in all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card, Adrian Yanez (16-4) and Jonathan Martinez (18-4) go head to head in an-all American clash at bantamweight. Plus, Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States and Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil battle it out on at middleweight.

As well, Daniel Lacerda (11-5) of Brazil takes on Edgar Chairez (10-5) of Mexico at flyweight. In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States faces Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 81 Australia time, Yusuff vs Barboza

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.

Watch on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 81 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Preliminary card

  • Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
  • Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng
  • Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.