Undefeated super middleweights David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 25 . The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on Showtime PPV.

David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) is a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion. Las Vegas-based 26-year-old last fought in March, when he earned a unanimous decision against Caleb Plant. The native of Phoenix, Arizona brings to the ring his interim WBC 168-pound belt.

“I’m really excited to come back again and fight on pay-per-view,” Benavidez said. “Andrade is a slick fighter, but I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. I know the kind of fight that fans expect from me, so I’m putting in the work every day so that I can step into the ring on November 25 and go for the knockout. I’m coming to show everyone why I’m ‘El Monstruo’ at 168 pounds.”

Demetrius Andrade | Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Demetrius Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is a former two-division world champion, having held the WBO and WBA super welterweight belts and the WBO middleweight title. The Providence, Rhode Island native is looking for his second victory for 2023. In his previous outing in January, the 35-year-old defeated Demond Nicholson by unanimous decision and made his successful ring return after over a year of absense.

“I’m having a great training camp and I can’t wait for November 25,” said a 2008 U.S. Olympian Andrade. “I expect myself and David Benavidez to bring our best on fight night and give the fans a memorable matchup. I have the tools and ability to beat anybody, and I’ll win this fight because of the confidence I have in my skills.”

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.