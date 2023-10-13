Subscribe
Glory Collision 6 full fight card set with three titles at stake

Glory Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro

Parviz Iskenderov
Glory Collision 6 Rico vs Osaro fight card finalized
L-R: Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoeven at the press conference ahead of their bout at Collision 6 | Glory

The full fight card has been set for Glory Collision 6 taking place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, November 4. The event features a series of kickboxing bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven (60-10, 20 KO) faces interim titleholder Tariq Osaro (25-2-1, 13 KO). The pair squares off in the five-round championship unification.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight title unification between current champion Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) and interim champion Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO). Also on the card, Donovan Wisse (19-1, 10 KO) defends his middleweight title against top-ranked contender Michael Boapeah (16-3-1, 7 KO).

Also on the card a pair of welterweight bouts, featuring Hamicha (40-2, 30 KO) up against Diaguely Camara (24-4-1, 10 KO) and Jay Overmeer (29-5, 15 KO) versus Chico Kwasi (41-5, 22 KO). As well, Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8, 36 KO) faces Ulric Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) and Iliass Hammouche (33-6, 7 KO) takes on Ivan Galaz (58-10-1, 15 KO) at middleweight.

In addition, Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) goes up against Abraham Vidales (15-2, 12 KO) at featherweight. Rounding out the main card, Stefan Latescu (16-2, 7 KO) meets Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1, 22 KO) at light heavyweight.

On the top of prelims, Andrija Stankovic (27-4, 14 KO) and Don Sno (2-1, 1 KO) go toe-to-toe at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Robin Ciric (21-6, 7 KO) clashes with Ismael Ouzgni (3-1, 1 KO). Kicking off the action, Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (3-2-1) and Figuereido Landman (1-1) battle it out at welterweight.

Glory Collision 6 fight card

The current Glory Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Tariq Osaro (IC) – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
  • Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC) – Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title
  • Donovan Wisse (C) vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
  • Hamicha vs. Diaguely Camara, welterweight
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight
  • Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight
  • Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight
  • Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa, featherweight
  • Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic, welterweight
  • Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni, welterweight
  • Figuereido Landman vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek, welterweight

