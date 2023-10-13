Glory Collision 6 full fight card set with three titles at stake

The full fight card has been set for Glory Collision 6 taking place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, November 4. The event features a series of kickboxing bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven (60-10, 20 KO) faces interim titleholder Tariq Osaro (25-2-1, 13 KO). The pair squares off in the five-round championship unification.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight title unification between current champion Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) and interim champion Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO). Also on the card, Donovan Wisse (19-1, 10 KO) defends his middleweight title against top-ranked contender Michael Boapeah (16-3-1, 7 KO).

Also on the card a pair of welterweight bouts, featuring Hamicha (40-2, 30 KO) up against Diaguely Camara (24-4-1, 10 KO) and Jay Overmeer (29-5, 15 KO) versus Chico Kwasi (41-5, 22 KO). As well, Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8, 36 KO) faces Ulric Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) and Iliass Hammouche (33-6, 7 KO) takes on Ivan Galaz (58-10-1, 15 KO) at middleweight.

In addition, Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) goes up against Abraham Vidales (15-2, 12 KO) at featherweight. Rounding out the main card, Stefan Latescu (16-2, 7 KO) meets Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1, 22 KO) at light heavyweight.

On the top of prelims, Andrija Stankovic (27-4, 14 KO) and Don Sno (2-1, 1 KO) go toe-to-toe at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Robin Ciric (21-6, 7 KO) clashes with Ismael Ouzgni (3-1, 1 KO). Kicking off the action, Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (3-2-1) and Figuereido Landman (1-1) battle it out at welterweight.

Glory Collision 6 fight card

The current Glory Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Tariq Osaro (IC) – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC) – Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse (C) vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title

Hamicha vs. Diaguely Camara, welterweight

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight

Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight

Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight

Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa, featherweight

Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche, middleweight

Preliminary card