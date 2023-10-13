Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri square off at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, October 14. The pair of undefeated middleweight champions meets in the 12-round title unification with two belts on the line. The event airs live on ESPN+.

Ahead of their clash, the fighters hosted the press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO middleweight title. The 30-year-old southpaw of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan makes the second defense of his belt, following his win by knockout in the second round against Steven Butler in May.

“It’s going to be a very good fight,” Alimkhanuly said. “I want to thank my opponent for bringing his title into this battle. I expect it to be a very good fight on Saturday night. I will once again show what ‘Qazaq Style’ is.”

“I changed my trainer for this fight. We got all the knowledge that we could from Buddy McGirt. And now we have a new trainer in Brian Viloria. We are doing new workouts and learning new things. We’re also adding things to my style. On Saturday night, you’ll see a new side of me.”

Janibek Alimkhanuly | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“My new trainer was a world champion, so he knows what this is about. It was our first camp together, so we couldn’t add too much. But I’ll show what I learned in the ring on Saturday night.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) makes his first defense of the IBF 160-pound title that he claimed against Esquiva Falcao in July. Wuppertal, Germany’s 30-year-old makes his U.S. as well as international debut.

“I am happy to be here,” Gualtieri said. “It has always been my dream to have a fight here in the United States. Now, my dream has come true, and I expect to be the winner on Saturday.”

“For this fight, I had more sparring partners than in previous camps, and I’ve been more focus than ever before. I have invested everything in this training camp.”

“This fight means everything to me. It’s why I worked so hard in camp. A lot of people underestimate me, but I’m here to prove that I will be successful.”

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the UK and Australia, Janibek vs Gualtieri airs live on Sunday, October 15.