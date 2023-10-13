Subscribe
Janibek Alimkhanuly & Vincenzo Gualtieri primed for title unification in Rosenberg

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri: 12-round middleweight title unification in Rosenberg, Texas

Parviz Iskenderov
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri meet in title unification
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri square off at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, October 14. The pair of undefeated middleweight champions meets in the 12-round title unification with two belts on the line. The event airs live on ESPN+.

Ahead of their clash, the fighters hosted the press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO middleweight title. The 30-year-old southpaw of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan makes the second defense of his belt, following his win by knockout in the second round against Steven Butler in May.

“It’s going to be a very good fight,” Alimkhanuly said. “I want to thank my opponent for bringing his title into this battle. I expect it to be a very good fight on Saturday night. I will once again show what ‘Qazaq Style’ is.”

“I changed my trainer for this fight. We got all the knowledge that we could from Buddy McGirt. And now we have a new trainer in Brian Viloria. We are doing new workouts and learning new things. We’re also adding things to my style. On Saturday night, you’ll see a new side of me.”

Janibek Alimkhanuly
Janibek Alimkhanuly | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“My new trainer was a world champion, so he knows what this is about. It was our first camp together, so we couldn’t add too much. But I’ll show what I learned in the ring on Saturday night.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) makes his first defense of the IBF 160-pound title that he claimed against Esquiva Falcao in July. Wuppertal, Germany’s 30-year-old makes his U.S. as well as international debut.

“I am happy to be here,” Gualtieri said. “It has always been my dream to have a fight here in the United States. Now, my dream has come true, and I expect to be the winner on Saturday.”

“For this fight, I had more sparring partners than in previous camps, and I’ve been more focus than ever before. I have invested everything in this training camp.”

“This fight means everything to me. It’s why I worked so hard in camp. A lot of people underestimate me, but I’m here to prove that I will be successful.”

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the UK and Australia, Janibek vs Gualtieri airs live on Sunday, October 15.

