Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri weigh-in results

Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, October 14. The contest features Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion up against Germany’s unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder. The pair squares off in the 12-round world championship unification. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

In the co-main event, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia faces Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight bout. As well, Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) takes on Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Janibek vs Gualtieri full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Janibek vs Gualtieri fight card

Main card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO title, Gualtieri’s IBF title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card