Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri weigh-in results

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri: 12-round middleweight title unification in Rosenberg, Texas

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, October 14. The contest features Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion up against Germany’s unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder. The pair squares off in the 12-round world championship unification. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

In the co-main event, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia faces Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight bout. As well, Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) takes on Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Janibek vs Gualtieri full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Janibek vs Gualtieri fight card

Main card

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO title, Gualtieri’s IBF title
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Giovanni Marquez vs. Donte Strayhorn, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Duke Ragan vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Narciso Carmona, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Humberto Galindo vs. Oscar Bravo, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Guillermo Del Rio, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.