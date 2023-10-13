Keyshawn Davis is back in the ring on Saturday, October 14 at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas, where he takes on Nahir Albright. The pair squares off in the 10-round lightweight bout, serving as the co-feature to Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri live on ESPN.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Francesco Patera in July. The 24-year-old native of Norfolk, Virginia makes his third ring apperance for 2023.

“I feel great,” said Davis. “I feel the best that I’ve ever felt. I’ve made a lot of adjustments. We followed the game plan in training camp. And, honestly, this is the best I’ve ever felt before a fight.”

“If you miss it, you’re going to see it all over social. His a** is going to be on SportsCenter and Sky Sports. He’s really a rookie. I’m going to show it.”

“We ain’t coming here to play. He already knows how I’m coming. You don’t have to be scared to get f**ked up!”

Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Philadelphia-born Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) last fought also in July, when he took a majority decision against Carlos Balderas. The 27-year-old native of Sicklerville, New Jersey is looking for his third straight victory.

“I didn’t really learn anything in my last fight [against Carlos Balderas], said Albright. “I just showed where I belong. I came out and did what I was supposed to do and got the win.”

“Every time I walk into the ring, I think about my daughter. It’s motivation. It’s motivation during training camp. And I always bring that energy with me.”

“We stepped it up in sparring. I got all types of sparring. I got sparring from my little brother, Quadir Albright, as well. He’s the best junior welterweight coming up.”

In the main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) faces off Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs). The contest features Oxnard, California-based WBO middleweight champion of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan up against IBF 160-pound titleholder of Wuppertal, Germany. The pair squares off in in the 12-round world championship unification.

In the UK and Australia, Janibek vs Gualtieri airs live on Sunday, October 15.