The 10th edition of MF & DAZN: X Series, titled “The Prime Card”, airs live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. On the top of fight card, YouTuber KSI makes his ring return against pro boxer Tommy Fury. The pair squares off in the six-round all-British boxing bout at cruiserweight.

In the second-part of double main event, YouTuber Logan Paul goes up against his fellow-American and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The boxing bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 airs live on DAZN around the World. In addition, ESPN+ PPV has been added to the U.S. broadcast today. ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the PPV at $64.99, as per Top Rank’s announcement.

Also on the card, Salt Papi takes on Slim, Whindersson Nunes meets My Mate Nate and King Kenny squares off against Anthony Taylor. Plus, Walid Sharks and Deen the Great meet in the rematch. Also on the card a tag-team match pitting Alex Wassabi and NichLmao against Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave.

KSI vs Fury fight card

The current MF & DAZN: X Series 10 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card