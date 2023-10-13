Subscribe
HomeBoxing

KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in results

MF & DAZN: X Series 10

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

KSI (1-0) and Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in a boxing match live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The all-English contest features YouTuber turned boxer up against pro boxer and reality television personality. The six-round cruiserweight bout headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul (0-1) makes his ring return against MMA fighter Dillon Danis (MMA 2-0), making his boxing debut. The all-American bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight.

Also on the card, Salt Papi takes on Slim Albaher with the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” middleweight title at stake. As well, Deen the Great defends his MFB lightweight belt against Walid Sharks. Plus, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor go head-to-head for the vacant MFB light heavyweight strap.

Get KSI vs Fury full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

KSI vs Fury fight card

Main card

  • KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight
  • Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title
  • Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title
  • King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title
  • Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card

  • Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds, flyweight – Astrid Wett’s MFB women’s flyweight title
  • S-X vs. DTG, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, 5 rounds, heavyweight – inaugural MFB heavyweight title

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.