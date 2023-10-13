KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in results

KSI (1-0) and Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in a boxing match live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The all-English contest features YouTuber turned boxer up against pro boxer and reality television personality. The six-round cruiserweight bout headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul (0-1) makes his ring return against MMA fighter Dillon Danis (MMA 2-0), making his boxing debut. The all-American bout is scheduled for six rounds at bridgerweight.

Also on the card, Salt Papi takes on Slim Albaher with the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” middleweight title at stake. As well, Deen the Great defends his MFB lightweight belt against Walid Sharks. Plus, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor go head-to-head for the vacant MFB light heavyweight strap.

Get KSI vs Fury full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

KSI vs Fury fight card

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card