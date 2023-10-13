Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Kayo from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Sunday, October 15. The contest features Australia’s undefeated WBO super welterweight champion defending his belt against interim WBC titleholder of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

In the co-main event, undefeated Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Australia goes up against former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of the United States by way of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

Also on the card, Sergei Vorobev (19-1, 13 KOs) takes on Wade Ryan (21-11, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder with the vacant IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title on the line. Plus, Nathaniel May (22-3, 13 KOs) faces Jackson Jon England (14-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight strap.

Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Tszyu vs Mendoza fight card