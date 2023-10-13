UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in results, Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria and Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil square off at featherweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) takes on Viviane Araujo (11-5) in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight.
Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC Vegas 81 fight card
Main card
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
- Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
- Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski
- Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Preliminary card
- Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
- Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira
- Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng
- Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.