UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in results, Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria and Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil square off at featherweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) takes on Viviane Araujo (11-5) in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 81 fight card

Main card

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Preliminary card

Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng

Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.