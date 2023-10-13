Subscribe
UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in results, Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

Sodiq Yusuff weigh-in
Sodiq Yusuff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria and Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil square off at featherweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) takes on Viviane Araujo (11-5) in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 81 fight card

Main card

  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Preliminary card

  • Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
  • Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng
  • Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.

