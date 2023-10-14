Subscribe
Free fight: KSI defeats Logan Paul by decision in rematch

KSI and Logan Paul are back in the ring on Saturday, October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The two battle it out in the separate bouts, headlining MF & DAZN: X Series 10. The double main event airs live on DAZN.

KSI goes up pro boxer Tommy Fury in the all-English six-round bout at cruiserweight. Logan Paul squares off against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in the all-American six-round bridgerweight clash.

YouTubers turned boxers, KSI and Logan Paul, previously faced one another inside the ring twice. Their first contest in August 2018, also in Manchester, ended in a majority draw. Their second fight in November 2019 in Los Angeles ended in favor of KSI, who took the win by split decision.

In Australia, MF & DAZN: X Series 10 airs live on Sunday, October 15.

