KSI vs Tommy Fury Countdown Show airs live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14, leading to the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 pay-per-view card on DAZN.

In the main event, YouTuber turned boxer KSI faces pro boxer and reality television personality Tommy Fury in a six-round cruiserweight bout. In the co-main event, Logan Paul returns to the ring in a six-round bridgerweight contest against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who makes his boxing debut.

Also on the PPV card, Salt Papi and Slim Albaher battle it out for the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” middleweight title. As well, Deen the Great defends his MFB lightweight strap against Walid Sharks. Plus, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor square off for the vacant MFB light heavyweight belt.

Among the prelims, Chase DeMoor and Tempo Arts contest for the inaugural MFB heavyweight title. Swarmz and Ed Matthews go head to head at light heavyweight. Astrid Wett defends her women’s flyweight title against Alexia Grace. S-X and DTG clash at heavyweight.

In Australia, KSI vs Fury airs live on Sunday, October 15.

Get the full fight card and start time.

