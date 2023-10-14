The next edition of Misfits Boxing airs live stream on pay-per-view from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14, featuring a double main event headlining MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. On the top of lineup, KSI goes up against Tommy Fury in the six-round all-British cruiserweight bout. In the second half of main event, Logan Paul clashes with fellow-American and MMA fighter Dillon Danis in the six-round bridgerweight showdown.

In the Australia, Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card airs live on Sunday, October 15.

Also on the card, Slim Albaher of Brooklyn, New York and London-based Salt Papi of the Philippines battle it out for the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” middleweight title. As well, Deen the Great of Tampa, Florida defends his MFB boxing lightweight belt against Walid Shark of Detroit, Michigan by way of Baghdad, Iraq.

Plus, American Anthony Taylor and British King Kenny square off for the vacant MFB boxing light heavyweight strap. In addition, My Mate Nate of the United States and Whindersson Nunes of Brazil make their boxing debut. The PPV opener features Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave up against Alex Wassabi and NichLmao in a Tag team match.

On the top of prelims, Chase DeMoor and Tempo Arts contest for the inaugural MFB boxing heavyweight title. Among other bouts, Swarmz faces Ed Matthews at light heavyweight and S-X takes on DTG at heavyweight. In addition, Astrid Wett defends her Misfits Boxing flyweight title against Alexia Grace.

Misfits Boxing start time – KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

United States

Broadcast: DAZN and ESPN+

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 7 pm BST

Prelims: 5 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 15

Time: 5 am AEDT

Prelims: 3 am AEDT

Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card

Get Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card full lineup and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight – inaugural MFB middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight – Deen the Great’s MFB lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant MFB light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – Tag team match

Preliminary card

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, 5 rounds, heavyweight – inaugural MFB heavyweight title

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews, 5 rounds, light heavyweight

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds, flyweight – Astrid Wett’s MFB women’s flyweight title

S-X vs. DTG, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card results