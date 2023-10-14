Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza preview – 154-pound world title

Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza square off at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday, October 15. The world title fight features undefeated Australian WBO super welterweight titleholder up against interim WBC 154-pound champion of the United States. The pair battles it out live on Kayo.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in June. In March, Sydney’s 28-year-old stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round and landed the the interim WBO 154-pound belt.

Tszyu was promoted to a full WBO super welterweight champion, when former undisputed 154-pound king Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title in September.

Las Vegas-based Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) is looking to secure one of the major titles. Albuquerque, New Mexico 29-year-old won his previous bout in April by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora and claimed his interim WBC super welterweight strap.

In the US, Tszyu vs Mendoza airs on Saturday, October 14 live on Paramount+ with Showtime.