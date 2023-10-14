Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza square off in the WBO super welterweight title fight on Sunday, October 15 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD. The Australian boxing star and the American contender battle it out in the 12-round main event live on Kayo. Ahead of their clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) earned the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March, when he dominated and stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round. In his previous bout in June Sydney’s 28-year-old outclassed former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in less than a round.

Tszyu was promoted to a full-belt holder, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title in September.

Las Vegas-based Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) makes his first attempt to land world title. The 29-year-old native of Albuquerque, New Mexico is coming off the win by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora in April, when he landed the interim WBC super welterweight strap.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

Tim Tszyu | Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing

‘He’s coming onto my land and there’s no way I’m going to allow him to take it’

“It’s a good feeling [being back here on the Gold Coast], Tim Tszyu said. “I haven’t been out too much, just around a little bit. But I definitely do feel the love, and this is one of the reasons why I always come back here. The Gold Coast feels like a second home. I thank everyone here for that support.”

“I’m zoned in. There’s no love at all whatsoever (between me and Mendoza). And that’s what happens with each one of my opponents when I face them. Every little thing frustrates me about them. And I just have one thing on my mind and that’s victory by any means.”

“He’s trying to take away everything that I’ve worked for. As a warrior, this is like me defending my land. He’s coming onto my land and there’s no way I’m going to allow him to try and take it.”

“He’s a good guy and I’m not into all that booing and all that stuff. I think when fight night comes he’ll definitely feel the hostile crowd of the Tszyu land.”

“I’m not here to do comparisons (on who’s the bigger puncher). He’s got a couple of real nice highlight KOs and I’ll have to put one on him.”

“I’m 23-0 for a reason. No one’s figured out the puzzle. For him he’s on the rise, he’s on a roll. But 23 – numbers don’t lie.”

“I’m not looking for just one world title. I’m looking for all four. This is because of one man’s [nervousness]. But I want all four. I’m in the present moment right now. I’m not thinking about that other bloke.”

“Don’t blink.”

Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing

‘I’ve made my own real-life Rocky story. I’m chasing greatness and I want this belt’

“In person, everyone’s been receiving me with lots of love here,” said Brian Mendoza. “I know you guys might not be fully rooting for me but I hope to gain a few more fans after fight night.”

“It felt incredible (knocking out Sebastian Fundora). It’s a feeling that I can’t describe. And especially being in an underdog role and still pulling something like that off, it’s a dream come true. It’s a high I’m going to be chasing for the rest of my life.”

“The common denominator (of dreams I’ve had about this fight) is that my hand gets raised at the end of the night.”

“I’ve made my own real-life Rocky story. I didn’t mean to start it that way when I started my career but you have ups and downs in life and this is what it is. I clawed my way back from obscurity and now at this point I’m chasing greatness and I want this belt. It will change my life, my family’s life and everybody around me so that’s what I’ll be fighting for in the ring.”

“I don’t care (how he feels about me). He still has to see me in the ring. It is what it is. Love me or hate me I’m here to win and to get the job done.”

In the co-feature to Tszyu vs Mendoza, undefeated Australian contender Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) takes on U.S.-based former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at 125-pound catchweight.