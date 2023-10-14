Subscribe
UFC 294 official trailer – Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 – Champ Versus Champ

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. In the main event, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev faces current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The pair squares off in the championship rematch live on ESPN+ PPV.

Volkanovski took the fight on a short notice, stepping in for Charles Oliveira. The latter withdrew due to last-minute training injury.

In the UFC 294 co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman battle it out at middleweight. Former welterweight champion, Usman, replaced Paulo Costa, who had undergone elbow surgery.

In Australia, UFC 294 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

