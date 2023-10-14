Bitter rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor squared off in the main event at UFC 229 live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6, 2018. The contest featured reigning lightweight champion defending his belt against former two-division titleholder.

The scheduled for five rounds highly anticipated championship bout ended prior to the final horn. Nurmagomedov came out on top via submission, forcing McGregor to tap at 3 minutes and 3 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory, Khabib Nurmagomedov made the first successful defense of his 155-pound title and remained undefeated. Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor got his two-win streak snapped and failed to regain the strap.