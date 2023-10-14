Yokasta Valle next fight set for Nov 4 against Anabel Ortiz

Yokasta Valle has her next fight date confirmed for Saturday, November 4 at Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica where she faces Anabel Ortiz. The contest pits five-time, three-division world champion, representing the country-host, against former two-time world champion of Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event bout live on DAZN.

Matagalpa, Nicaragua-based Yokasta Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) brings to the ring her IBF and WBO minimumweight belts. In her previous outing in September, the 31-year-old native of San Jose, Costa Rica defeated Maria Micheo Santizo by unanimous decision and retained her titles.

“I feel extremely happy to defend my titles again in my home country of Costa Rica with my people who I know are anxiously waiting for my return to fight,” Valle said. “To know that I will hear them scream ‘Yoka! Yoka! Yoka!’ motivates me even more. This fight will not be the exception, especially fighting against a Mexican boxer who will enter the ring aggressively.”

“Anabel Ortiz is a great fighter who I highly respect. I’ve been waiting to fight her for years, she is a former world champion with a lot of experience, she has defended her titles many times, and she has the desire to become World Champion yet again. I am ready for November 4!”

Former two-time minimumweight world champion Anabel Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit makes her ring return after over a year of absence. Mexico City-based 37-year-old, who held WBA and WBC titles, won two of her previous bouts in October and September 2022 by unanimous decision against Maria Micheo Santizo and Cindy Corona Chavez, respectively.

“I am really happy to fight in another country, Costa Rica, the home of a highly respected world champion,” Ortiz said. “I was surprised and full of enthusiasm when I received the news that I would be fighting Yokasta. It’s been a year since I’ve been able to fight, and there’s nothing more motivating than knowing you have an opportunity to fight a world championship.”

The bouts featured on Valle vs Ortiz undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.