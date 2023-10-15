Miguel Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) and Diego Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Mexico on Saturday, October 14. The contest features Las Vegas-based former WBC super featherweight champion, going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, against opponent of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 15.

The co-main event an IBF flyweight title eliminator between undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico and former world champion Felix Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) of Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Berchelt vs Ruiz undercard bouts, Aaron Silva (13-0, 10 KOs) faces fellow-Mexican Emiliano Aguillon Castro (7-0-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout at super middleweight. Plus, Irvin Turrubiartes (25-0-1, 15 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (13-0, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California clash in an eight-round all-Mexican showdown at featherweight.

Miguel Berchelt vs Diego Ruiz start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 15

Time: 1 am BST / 11 am AEDT

Berchelt vs Ruiz fight card

Get Berchelt vs Ruiz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Miguel Berchelt vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Angel Ayala vs. Felix Alvarado, 10 rounds, flyweight – IBF flyweight title eliminator

Aaron Silva vs. Emiliano Aguillon Castro, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Irvin Turrubiartes vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes, 10 rounds, heavyweight

David Anco vs. Pedro Alejandro Delgado, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Angel Patron Cruz vs. Brayan Rivera, 8 rounds, featherweight

Miguel Berchelt vs Diego Ruiz results