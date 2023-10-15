Miguel Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) and Diego Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Mexico on Saturday, October 14. The contest features Las Vegas-based former WBC super featherweight champion, going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, against opponent of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.
In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 15.
The co-main event an IBF flyweight title eliminator between undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico and former world champion Felix Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) of Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Among Berchelt vs Ruiz undercard bouts, Aaron Silva (13-0, 10 KOs) faces fellow-Mexican Emiliano Aguillon Castro (7-0-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout at super middleweight. Plus, Irvin Turrubiartes (25-0-1, 15 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (13-0, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California clash in an eight-round all-Mexican showdown at featherweight.
Miguel Berchelt vs Diego Ruiz start time
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 14
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 15
Time: 1 am BST / 11 am AEDT
Berchelt vs Ruiz fight card
Get Berchelt vs Ruiz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Miguel Berchelt vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Angel Ayala vs. Felix Alvarado, 10 rounds, flyweight – IBF flyweight title eliminator
- Aaron Silva vs. Emiliano Aguillon Castro, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Irvin Turrubiartes vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- David Anco vs. Pedro Alejandro Delgado, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Angel Patron Cruz vs. Brayan Rivera, 8 rounds, featherweight
Miguel Berchelt vs Diego Ruiz results
- Angel Patron Cruz def. Brayan Rivera by TKO (R8 at 2:18)