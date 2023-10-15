Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri full fight video highlights

Janibek Alimkhanuly stops Vincenzo Gualtieri to unify WBO and IBF middleweight titles

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
Newswire

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri squared off in the main event live on ESPN from Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX on Saturday, October 14. The contest featured undefeated WBO middleweight champion of Kazakhstan up against unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder of Germany.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship unification ended half way through. Alimkhanuly dominated Gualtieri, which led to referee David Fields calling it a day at 1 minute and 25 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by TKO, Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly improved to 15-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. The 30-year-old native of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan retained his WBO middleweight title and claimed the IBF 160-pound belt.

Post-win Alimkhanuly said he was looking to secure all four major titles and become the undisputed champion.

“This is my style of fighting,” Janibek said. “This is Qazaq style, and this is what I will continue to do.”

“We knew from the beginning that he wasn’t going to fight back. He was waiting because he thought I was going to get tired. But I didn’t get tired.”

“We would like to add another two belts to this collection. We hope that our promoter Top Rank can organize that.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri dropped to 21-1-1, 7 KOs. The 30-year-old of Wuppertal, Germany suffered his first career defeat and lost the title.

“Congratulations to Janibek,” Gualtieri said. “He was better tonight. But I think it was a little bit early to end the fight. But he was better today.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 15.

Get Janibek vs Gualtieri full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.