Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri full fight video highlights

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri squared off in the main event live on ESPN from Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX on Saturday, October 14. The contest featured undefeated WBO middleweight champion of Kazakhstan up against unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder of Germany.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship unification ended half way through. Alimkhanuly dominated Gualtieri, which led to referee David Fields calling it a day at 1 minute and 25 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by TKO, Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly improved to 15-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. The 30-year-old native of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan retained his WBO middleweight title and claimed the IBF 160-pound belt.

Post-win Alimkhanuly said he was looking to secure all four major titles and become the undisputed champion.

“This is my style of fighting,” Janibek said. “This is Qazaq style, and this is what I will continue to do.”

“We knew from the beginning that he wasn’t going to fight back. He was waiting because he thought I was going to get tired. But I didn’t get tired.”

“We would like to add another two belts to this collection. We hope that our promoter Top Rank can organize that.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri dropped to 21-1-1, 7 KOs. The 30-year-old of Wuppertal, Germany suffered his first career defeat and lost the title.

“Congratulations to Janibek,” Gualtieri said. “He was better tonight. But I think it was a little bit early to end the fight. But he was better today.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 15.

