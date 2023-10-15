Keyshawn Davis remained unbeaten when he faced Nahir Albright on Saturday, October 14 at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the ESPN-televised card, headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title unification bout against Vincenzo Gualtieri.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges had 96-94 and 97-93 in favor of the U.S. Olympic silver medalist.

With the victory by majority decision 24-year-old Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia improved to 10-0, 6 KOs. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s 27-year-old Nahir Albright dropped to 16-3, 7 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

“I had it as a win for me, Davis said. “That’s all that matters. He was a tough fighter. And this fight today gave me some good experience. I was feeling good. I was just boxing. I was just having fun and doing what I want to do.”

“I just want to show that I belong at the top of the 135-pound division. I’m working my way up there. If Jose Pedraza is willing to take a fight with me, then let’s do it.”

In the main event, Kazakhstan’s undefeated Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-1-1, 7 KOs) of Germany in the sixth round. With the victory, he retained his WBO middleweight title and claimed the IBF 160-pound belt.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 15.

