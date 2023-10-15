Subscribe
KSI vs Tommy Fury full fight video highlights

Misfits Boxing - The Prime Card

KSI and Tommy Fury squared off on the top of Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The highly anticipated all-English contest featured YouTuber turned boxer against pro boxer and reality television personality.

The scheduled for six rounds cruiserweight bout went the full distance. Fury, who in the second round got a point deducted for hitting at the back of the head, took the victory by majority decision. The scores were 57-56, 57-56 and 57-57.

With the win, Tommy Fury improved to 10-0, 4 KOs. In his previous bout in February, Manchester’s 24-year-old defeated Jake Paul by split decision.

KSI dropped to 1-1. In his previous bout in May, London’s 30-year-old scored a controversial knockout against Joe Fournier with what appeared to be an elbow strike.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, live on Sunday, October 15.

Check out KSI vs Tommy Fury full fight video highlights below.

KSI vs Tommy Fury full fight video highlights

Tommy Fury makes his ring walk.

Here comes KSI.

Fight time.

Tyson Fury watching.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Tyson Fury celebrates.

Get Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card full lineup results.

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

