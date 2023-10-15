KSI and Tommy Fury squared off on the top of Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The highly anticipated all-English contest featured YouTuber turned boxer against pro boxer and reality television personality.

The scheduled for six rounds cruiserweight bout went the full distance. Fury, who in the second round got a point deducted for hitting at the back of the head, took the victory by majority decision. The scores were 57-56, 57-56 and 57-57.

With the win, Tommy Fury improved to 10-0, 4 KOs. In his previous bout in February, Manchester’s 24-year-old defeated Jake Paul by split decision.

KSI dropped to 1-1. In his previous bout in May, London’s 30-year-old scored a controversial knockout against Joe Fournier with what appeared to be an elbow strike.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, live on Sunday, October 15.

Check out KSI vs Tommy Fury full fight video highlights below.

KSI vs Tommy Fury full fight video highlights

Tommy Fury makes his ring walk.

Here comes KSI.

? Legacy ? Fist Bump ? The most expensive mouthpiece ever, @KSI checked in, and making his way to the ring. #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/hg8sOVhL2Z — DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023

Fight time.

Tyson Fury watching.

Flying fists.

rd1: Hugging right out the gate? Fury hit ksi in the back of the head.. cmon man. hes really milking that back of the head shot. #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/PY7CujSOvx — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

KSI Outworking Tommy Fury?Also Point Deducted for Tommy for hitting him at the back of the head. #DAZN pic.twitter.com/CEHuVt8JTF — Loocas? (@LoocasTweets) October 14, 2023

rd4: Tommy is starting to put it on. Ksi is trying to hard to land a big shot. You're not going to catch Tommy like that. Hes a real boxer, not a you tuber. ksi looks tired..

Fury 10-9 #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/dqx9DLeua0 — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

rd6: Final round. Tommy won that. but lets see what the English judges think. Disappointed in Tommy. How is your brother Tyson fury and you go all 6 rounds with a Youtuber? cmon man.. #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/FOGpSSdRBU — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

Verdict.

Tyson Fury celebrates.

