Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis full fight video highlights

Misfits Boxing - The Prime Card

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis battled it out at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The pair squared off in the double main event headlining Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card live on DAZN. The contest featured YouTuber turned boxer up against fellow-American and MMA fighter.

The scheduled for six rounds bridgerweight bout went the full distance (and beyond). Paul took the win via disqualification following a double leg takedown attempt by Danis and a crowd brawl inside the ring.

With the victory, Paul improved to 1-1. Westlake, Ohio-born 28-year-old made his ring return since his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) in June 2021.

Danis (boxing 0-1, MMA 2-0) also made his return to action, following his previous fight in June 2019, when he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222. The 29-year-old native of Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey made his debut inside the boxing ring.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, live on Sunday, October 15.

Check out Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis full fight video highlights below.

Paul vs Danis full fight video highlights

Dillon Danis makes his ring walk.

Here comes Logan Paul.

Fight time.

Flying fists.

Boxing match.

More flying fitst.

Get Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card full lineup results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.