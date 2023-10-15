Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis full fight video highlights

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis battled it out at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The pair squared off in the double main event headlining Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card live on DAZN. The contest featured YouTuber turned boxer up against fellow-American and MMA fighter.

The scheduled for six rounds bridgerweight bout went the full distance (and beyond). Paul took the win via disqualification following a double leg takedown attempt by Danis and a crowd brawl inside the ring.

With the victory, Paul improved to 1-1. Westlake, Ohio-born 28-year-old made his ring return since his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) in June 2021.

Danis (boxing 0-1, MMA 2-0) also made his return to action, following his previous fight in June 2019, when he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222. The 29-year-old native of Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey made his debut inside the boxing ring.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 15.

Rd1: Logans looking good man. Dillion not so good. Why you smiling Dillon? Logan is working you.. #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/uK5lhA2o9y — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

Rd3: Dillion hasn't thrown a PUNCH and he laid in the ring??? BRO #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/YQ5oDWGDK6 — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

DILPM DANIS TRIES TO TAKE LOGAN DOWN LMAO RETWEET AND LIKE LMAO



Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?#Misfitsboxing #MisfitsPrimeCard #PaulvsDanis pic.twitter.com/FRwd8ty3rR — UrgentSports. (@RedNewzSports) October 14, 2023

