Subscribe
HomeUFC

Michel Pereira stops Andre Petroski in first round with punches at UFC Vegas 81

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

Michel Pereira came out on top when he faced Andre Petroski at UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14.

The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout didn’t go the distance. The Brazilian fighter defeated his opponent from the United States dropping him to the canvas with a big right and finishing with a flurry of punches. The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 6 seconds into the first round.

With the win by TKO, Michel Pereira improved to 29-11, 2 NC. The 30-year-old native of Maraba, Para, Brazil secured his sixth straight victory. Andre Petroski dropped to 10-2. The 32-year-old of Springfield, Pennsylvania got his five-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.