Michel Pereira came out on top when he faced Andre Petroski at UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14.

The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout didn’t go the distance. The Brazilian fighter defeated his opponent from the United States dropping him to the canvas with a big right and finishing with a flurry of punches. The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 6 seconds into the first round.

With the win by TKO, Michel Pereira improved to 29-11, 2 NC. The 30-year-old native of Maraba, Para, Brazil secured his sixth straight victory. Andre Petroski dropped to 10-2. The 32-year-old of Springfield, Pennsylvania got his five-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.

