Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card – undercard highlights

MF & DAZN: X Series 10

Misfits Boxing featured MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card live on pay-per-view from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. The double-main event saw Tommy Fury taking a majority decision against KSI Logan Paul defeating Dillon Danis via disqualification.

Among the PPV undercard bouts, Alex Wassabi and NichLmao faced Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave in a tag team match that ended in a split draw. As well, My Mate Nate defeated Whindersson Nunes by unanimous decision.

Plus, Anthony Taylor landed the vacant MFB boxing light heavyweight title by unanimous decision against King Kenny. Also on the undercard, Deen the Great retained his MFB lightweight title by unanimous decision against Walid Sharks. In addition, Slim Albaher KO’d Salt Papi in the fourth round to landed the MFB middleweight title.

Get Misfits Boxing – The Prime Card full lineup results.

