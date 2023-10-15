Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza battle it out in the main event live stream from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD, Australia on Sunday, October 15. The contest pits undefeated Australian WBO super welterweight titleholder against interim WBC 154-pound champion of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the United States the fight airs live on Saturday, October 14.
Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) earned the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March, when he stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round, and then retained via first-round TKO against Carlos Ocampo in June. Sydney’s 28-year-old was promoted to a full-belt holder, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped inside the ring to face Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown in September. The 29-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico native Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora in April, when he claimed his interim WBC super welterweight strap.
In the co-main event, undefeated rising Australian contender Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) squares off against U.S.-based former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight, contracted at 125 lbs.
Among Tszyu vs Mendoza PPV undercard bouts, Perth-based Jackson Jon England (14-2, 8 KOs) of Penrith, NSW and Nathaniel May (22-3, 13 KOs) of Bunbury, WA meet in a ten-round bout for the vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title. As well, Amber Amelia (3-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, NSW takes on Shanell Dargan (2-1-2) of Campbelltown, NSW in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight.
Plus, Toese Vousiutu (5-1, 5 KOs) of Melbourne goes up against Auckland, New Zealand-based Julius Lloyd Long (18-26-1, 14 KOs) of Romulus, Michigan in a four-round contest at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza start time
Australia
Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 15
Time: 12 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST
United States
Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 14
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Other countries
Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.
Date and time vary by location.
Tszyu vs Mendoza fight card
Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO welterweight title
- Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores, 12 rounds, featherweight
- Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title
- Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Prelims
- Hassan Hamdan vs. Danvers Cuschieri, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title
Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza results
- Wade Ryan def. Sergei Vorobev by unanimous decision (99-91, 92-98, 92-98)