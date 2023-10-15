Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza battle it out in the main event live stream from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD, Australia on Sunday, October 15. The contest pits undefeated Australian WBO super welterweight titleholder against interim WBC 154-pound champion of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the United States the fight airs live on Saturday, October 14.

Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) earned the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March, when he stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round, and then retained via first-round TKO against Carlos Ocampo in June. Sydney’s 28-year-old was promoted to a full-belt holder, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped inside the ring to face Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown in September. The 29-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico native Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora in April, when he claimed his interim WBC super welterweight strap.

In the co-main event, undefeated rising Australian contender Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) squares off against U.S.-based former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight, contracted at 125 lbs.

Among Tszyu vs Mendoza PPV undercard bouts, Perth-based Jackson Jon England (14-2, 8 KOs) of Penrith, NSW and Nathaniel May (22-3, 13 KOs) of Bunbury, WA meet in a ten-round bout for the vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title. As well, Amber Amelia (3-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, NSW takes on Shanell Dargan (2-1-2) of Campbelltown, NSW in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight.

Plus, Toese Vousiutu (5-1, 5 KOs) of Melbourne goes up against Auckland, New Zealand-based Julius Lloyd Long (18-26-1, 14 KOs) of Romulus, Michigan in a four-round contest at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza start time

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 15

Time: 12 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Tszyu vs Mendoza fight card

Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO welterweight title

Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores, 12 rounds, featherweight

Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title

Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

Hassan Hamdan vs. Danvers Cuschieri, 8 rounds, welterweight

Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza results