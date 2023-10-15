Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tszyu vs Mendoza results, start time, stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza: 12-round world title clash with WBO super welterweight title on the line

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza live results from Gold Coast, AustraliaBrian Mendoza vs Tim Tszyu
L-R: Brian Mendoza and Tim Tszyu at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, October 15, 2023 | Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza battle it out in the main event live stream from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD, Australia on Sunday, October 15. The contest pits undefeated Australian WBO super welterweight titleholder against interim WBC 154-pound champion of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the United States the fight airs live on Saturday, October 14.

Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) earned the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March, when he stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round, and then retained via first-round TKO against Carlos Ocampo in June. Sydney’s 28-year-old was promoted to a full-belt holder, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped inside the ring to face Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown in September. The 29-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico native Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the seventh round against Sebastian Fundora in April, when he claimed his interim WBC super welterweight strap.

In the co-main event, undefeated rising Australian contender Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) squares off against U.S.-based former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight, contracted at 125 lbs.

Among Tszyu vs Mendoza PPV undercard bouts, Perth-based Jackson Jon England (14-2, 8 KOs) of Penrith, NSW and Nathaniel May (22-3, 13 KOs) of Bunbury, WA meet in a ten-round bout for the vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title. As well, Amber Amelia (3-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, NSW takes on Shanell Dargan (2-1-2) of Campbelltown, NSW in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight.

Plus, Toese Vousiutu (5-1, 5 KOs) of Melbourne goes up against Auckland, New Zealand-based Julius Lloyd Long (18-26-1, 14 KOs) of Romulus, Michigan in a four-round contest at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza start time

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 15
Time: 12 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST

Order PPV on Kayo

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 14
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Tszyu vs Mendoza fight card

Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO welterweight title
  • Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores, 12 rounds, featherweight
  • Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF Australasian super featherweight title
  • Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

  • Hassan Hamdan vs. Danvers Cuschieri, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza results

  • Wade Ryan def. Sergei Vorobev by unanimous decision (99-91, 92-98, 92-98)

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.