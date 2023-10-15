Subscribe
Richard Torrez Jr drops & stops Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in second round

Janibek vs Gualtieri live from Rosenberg, Texas

Parviz Iskenderov

Richard Torrez Jr made his third successful appearance for 2023 when he faced Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX on Saturday, October 14. The heavyweight bout was featured on the top of Janibek vs Gualtieri prelims live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The 2020 Olympic silver medalist Torrez dominated and stopped his opponent, securing a knockdown with a big left hand along the way. Referee Alejandro Leon stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 26 seconds into the second round to save Herndon from further punishment.

With the victory by TKO, 24-year-old southpaw Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare, California improved to 7-0, 7 KOs. Tyrrell Anthony Herndon of San Antonio, Texas dropped to 21-5, 14 KOs, which snapped his nine-win streak.

“This is a process,” Torrez said. “Top Rank has the best matchmakers, and I fight whoever they put in front of me. If they say I’m ready to fight eight-rounders next, I’ll be ready.”

“I’m not expecting knockouts. When I don’t expect them, that’s when they happen. It’s a Catch 22. If I expect the knockouts, then they don’t happen. I just want to show my boxing ability, and I got two rounds in this time. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

In the main event, undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) of Kazakhstan stopped previously unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-1-1, 7 KOs) of Germany and unified two belts.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 15.

Get Janibek vs Gualtieri full fight card results.

