Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Sam Goodman on top with dominant decision against Miguel Flores

Tszyu vs Mendoza live from Gold Coast, Queensland

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Sam Goodman defeats Miguel Flores by decision
Sam Goodman in his bout against Miguel Flores at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD, Australia on October 15, 2023 | Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing

Sam Goodman came out victorious when he faced Miguel Flores at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on Sunday, October 15. The pair squared off in the co-main event on the card, topped by Tim Tszyu’s WBO super welterweight title defense against Brian Mendoza live on Kayo.

The bout went the full distance. After 12 rounds at featherweight, the scores were 120-105, 120-105 and 118-107, all in favor of the rising Australia contender, who dropped Mexico’s former title challenger with body shots along the way.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Sam Goodman improved to 16-0, 7 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Albion Park, New South Wales remained undefeated.

Spring, Texas-based Miguel Flores dropped to 25-5-1, 12 KOs. The 31-year-old of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico challenged for the WBA super featherweight title in November 2019, but lost a unanimous decision against Leo Santa Cruz.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

Sam Goodman vs Miguel Flores highlights

Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.