Sam Goodman on top with dominant decision against Miguel Flores

Sam Goodman came out victorious when he faced Miguel Flores at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on Sunday, October 15. The pair squared off in the co-main event on the card, topped by Tim Tszyu’s WBO super welterweight title defense against Brian Mendoza live on Kayo.

The bout went the full distance. After 12 rounds at featherweight, the scores were 120-105, 120-105 and 118-107, all in favor of the rising Australia contender, who dropped Mexico’s former title challenger with body shots along the way.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Sam Goodman improved to 16-0, 7 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Albion Park, New South Wales remained undefeated.

Spring, Texas-based Miguel Flores dropped to 25-5-1, 12 KOs. The 31-year-old of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico challenged for the WBA super featherweight title in November 2019, but lost a unanimous decision against Leo Santa Cruz.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

Sam Goodman vs Miguel Flores highlights

Goodman & Flores are putting in work on the inside in the 5th round ?#GoodmanFlores #TszyuMendoza pic.twitter.com/GTpeoAKHxV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 15, 2023

Goodman DROPS Flores in round 8 with relentless pressure ?#GoodmanFlores #TszyuMendoza pic.twitter.com/wNfCMBYnbQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 15, 2023

The ? looked like a ?



Sam Goodman earns a DOMINANT unanimous decision victory over a game Flores.#GoodmanFlores #TszyuMendoza pic.twitter.com/XaFbBlICNm — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 15, 2023

