Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza full fight video highlights

Edson Barboza defeats Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 81

Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 81 live stream on ESPN+ from on Saturday, October 14. The featherweight contest featured No. 11-ranked contender of Nigeria up against No. 13 of Brazil.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 49-46, 48-46 and 48-46, all in favor of Barboza.

With the victory unanimous decision, Barboza improved to 24-11. The 37-year-old native of Nova Friburgo, Brazil secured his second win in a row.

Yusuff dropped to 13-3. The 30-year-old of Lagos, Nigeria got his two-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.

Check out Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Yusuff vs Barboza full fight video highlights

Edson Barboza makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Sodiq Yusuff.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card results.

