Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 81 live stream on ESPN+ from on Saturday, October 14. The featherweight contest featured No. 11-ranked contender of Nigeria up against No. 13 of Brazil.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 49-46, 48-46 and 48-46, all in favor of Barboza.

With the victory unanimous decision, Barboza improved to 24-11. The 37-year-old native of Nova Friburgo, Brazil secured his second win in a row.

Yusuff dropped to 13-3. The 30-year-old of Lagos, Nigeria got his two-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.

Check out Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region.

Yusuff vs Barboza full fight video highlights

Edson Barboza makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Sodiq Yusuff.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Se desarrollan las acciones en pie, Yusuff castiga #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/H2kgQeNvCT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 15, 2023

Barboza se repone en round 2, vamos al tercer asalto #UFCVegas81



Quién crees que va ganando? ? pic.twitter.com/WrgQcnpKgF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 15, 2023

Round 3.

Peligrosa combinación de técnica y agresividad en round 3 por parte de ambos rivales #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/11hNouwmHR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 15, 2023

Round 5.

Verdict.

