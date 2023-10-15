Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza full fight video highlights

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza squared off in the main event live on Kayo from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Queensland on Sunday, October 15. The contest featured undefeated Australian boxing star defending his WBO super welterweight title against contender from the United States.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. Tszyu came out victorious with the scores 116-111, 116-112 and 117-111.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Tim Tszyu improved to 24-0, 17 KOs and retained his title. Sydney’s 28-year-old earned the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March, when he dominated and stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round. In June, he outclassed former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in less than a round.

Tszyu was promoted to a full-belt holder, when former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title in September.

“Charlo, where are you at? Where are you at, buddy?” Tszyu said post-win. “In his delusion head, he’d probably think that he’s gonna be beat me. Come get it.”

“He fought Canelo, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the World. He is the best at 154 lbs, but let’s prove it to everyone, who is really the king of the division.”

Las Vegas-based Brian Mendoza dropped to 22-3, 16 KOs. The 29-year-old native of Albuquerque, New Mexico got his three-win streak snapped.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card results.