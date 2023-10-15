Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri square off in the main event live stream from Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX on Saturday, October 14. The contest pits undefeated WBO middleweight champion of Kazakhstan against unbeaten IBF 160-pound titleholder of Germany. The pair meets in the 12-round world championship unification.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, October 15.

30-year-old Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California by way of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan won his previous bout in May by knockout in the second round against Steven Butler. 30-year-old Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) of Wuppertal, Germany is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Esquiva Falcao in July.

The co-main event features Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia up against Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pair goes head to head in an 10-round bout at lightweight.

On the top of Janibek vs Gualtieri undercard, Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) of Tulare, California goes up against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV by way of Roma, Italy takes on Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in an eight-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas meets Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a six-round bout at junior welterweight.

Plus, Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) of Cincinnati, Ohio clashes with Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KOs) of Gardena, California in an eight-round bout at featherweight. In addition, Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Long Island, New York meets Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KOs) of Sevilla, Spain in an eight-round bout at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Prelims: 5:55 pm ET / 2:55 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, October 15

Time: 1:30 pm AEDT

Prelims: 8:55 am AEDT

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Gualtieri from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Janibek vs Gualtieri fight card

Get Janibek vs Gualtieri full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO title, Gualtieri’s IBF title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Guido Vianello vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Giovanni Marquez vs. Donte Strayhorn, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Duke Ragan vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Narciso Carmona, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Alan Garcia vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight

Humberto Galindo vs. Oscar Bravo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Guillermo Del Rio, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri results