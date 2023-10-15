Subscribe
UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 14. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, Nigeria’s Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) and Brazil’s Edson Barboza (23-11) battle it out at featherweight.

In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5) square off in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza results.

