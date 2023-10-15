UFC Vegas 81 results – Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza aka UFC Vegas 81 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14.
The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria and Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil. The co-main event is an all-Brazilian women’s flyweight battle between Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5).
Also on the card, Jonathan Martinez (18-4) faces fellow-American Adrian Yanez (16-4) at bantamweight. As well, Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States takes on Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil at middleweight.
In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States and Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa clash at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.
UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, October 14
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, October 15
Main card: 10 am AEDT
Prelims: 7 am AEDT
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza results
Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
- Viviane Araujo def. Jennifer Maia by unanimlous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jonathan Martinez def. Adrian Yanez by TKO (leg kick, R2 at 2:26)
- Michel Pereira def. Andre Petroski by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:06) | Watch finish
- Christian Rodriguez def. Cameron Saaiman by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
Preliminary card
- Darren Elkins def. TJ Brown by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 2:23)
- Tainara Lisboa def. Ravena Oliveira by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Terrance McKinney def. Brendon Marotte by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:20)
- Melissa Dixon def. Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
- Chris Gutierrez def. Heili Alateng by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Emily Ducote def. Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)