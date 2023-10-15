Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 81 results – Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza aka UFC Vegas 81 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria and Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil. The co-main event is an all-Brazilian women’s flyweight battle between Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5).

Also on the card, Jonathan Martinez (18-4) faces fellow-American Adrian Yanez (16-4) at bantamweight. As well, Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States takes on Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil at middleweight.

In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States and Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa clash at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, October 14
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, October 15
Main card: 10 am AEDT
Prelims: 7 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza results

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
  • Viviane Araujo def. Jennifer Maia by unanimlous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Jonathan Martinez def. Adrian Yanez by TKO (leg kick, R2 at 2:26)
  • Michel Pereira def. Andre Petroski by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:06) | Watch finish
  • Christian Rodriguez def. Cameron Saaiman by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Preliminary card

  • Darren Elkins def. TJ Brown by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 2:23)
  • Tainara Lisboa def. Ravena Oliveira by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Terrance McKinney def. Brendon Marotte by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:20)
  • Melissa Dixon def. Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Chris Gutierrez def. Heili Alateng by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Emily Ducote def. Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tszyu vs Mendoza live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.