UFC Vegas 81 results – Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza aka UFC Vegas 81 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 14.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) of Nigeria and Edson Barboza (23-11) of Brazil. The co-main event is an all-Brazilian women’s flyweight battle between Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) and Viviane Araujo (11-5).

Also on the card, Jonathan Martinez (18-4) faces fellow-American Adrian Yanez (16-4) at bantamweight. As well, Andre Petroski (10-1) of the United States takes on Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) of Brazil at middleweight.

In addition, Christian Rodriguez (9-1) of the United States and Cameron Saaiman (9-0) of South Africa clash at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 15.

UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, October 14

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, October 15

Main card: 10 am AEDT

Prelims: 7 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza results

Get UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs Barboza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Viviane Araujo def. Jennifer Maia by unanimlous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Jonathan Martinez def. Adrian Yanez by TKO (leg kick, R2 at 2:26)

Michel Pereira def. Andre Petroski by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:06) | Watch finish

Christian Rodriguez def. Cameron Saaiman by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Preliminary card