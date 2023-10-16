Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan battle it out in the main event at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest features Santa Ana’s WBO No. 1-ranked welterweight contender defending his NABO belt against undefeated WBO No. 4-ranked contender of San Diego. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

26-year-old southpaw Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for 2022, following the fifth-round stoppage of Anthony Young in May and the seventh-round KO against George Ashie in January. 31-year-old southpaw and former NABO welterweight titleholder Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Erick Bone in July.

The co-main event pits former WBC lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California against Richard Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The date when Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 22.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan tickets

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan tickets to witness all the action at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21 are on sale.

Rocha vs Santillan tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 21. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 22. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

Rocha vs Santillan undercard

Among the bouts featured on Rocha vs Santillan undercard, Mexico’s four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight title against Coachella’s undefeated Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, undefeated Los Angeles native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) and former world title challenger Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) of Panama City, Panama square off in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator. Plus, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto, California and Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico go head to head in a 10-round bout at flyweight.

Also on the card, David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) of Reading, Pennsylvania faces Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California in an eight-round bout at super middleweight. In addition, San Fernando’s Iyana Verduzco makes her pro boxing debut in a four-round featherweight bout against Clarice Morales (0-2-1) of Toledo, Ohio. Rounding out the card, Fabian Guzman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, California clashes with Rueben Johnson (0-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin in a four-round bout at super welterweight.

Rocha vs Santillan fight card

The current Rocha vs Santillan fight card looks as the following: