Tim Tszyu came out victorious in his world title defense against Brian Mendoza on Sunday, October 15 live on Kayo from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Queensland. The Australian boxing star took a dominant win by decision against tough contender from the United States.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) brought to the ring his WBO super welterweight title, going through the ropes in his third straight championship bout in Australia. After 12 rounds, the 28-year-old native of Sydney secured the win against 29-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico’s interim WBC 154-pound titleholder Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision. The scores were 116-111, 116-112 and 117-111.

Tszyu landed the interim WBO 154-pound belt in March also on the Gold Coast, when he TKO’d former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round. He retained his strap in June in Sydney, eliminating former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in less than a round.

When former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stepped inside the ring to face Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown in September, Tszyu was promoted to a full-belt holder. In his next fight, he is looking to face Charlo in a long-awaited showdown.

Tim Tszyu | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

‘See you in Las Vegas’

“Charlo, where you at? Where you at buddy?” Tszyu said in his post-fight interview, calling out unified 154-pound WBC, WBA and IBF champion Jermell Charlo. “He probably thinks in his delusional head that he’s going to beat me. Come get it. Come get it.”

“He fought Canelo, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He’s the best 154-pounder. So, let’s prove to everyone who really is the king of the division.”

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

“Man, he’s [Mendoza] tough,” Tszyu said. “He’s crafty. He’s slick. He has power. He’s world class for a reason. He’s just behind me.”

“I wanted to have some fun [tonight], perform for everyone. It’s my last hurrah. We finished up with a little bang. Hopefully we can all go to Vegas together. I’ve got a pack of lions with me, every single person in Australia. The support here has been unreal. Thanks to all the day-ones. See you all in Vegas.”

Tim Tszyu | Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville/No Limit Boxing

In the United States, the fight aired on Saturday, October 14 live on Showtime.

In the co-feature, rising Australian contender Sam Goodman (16-0, 7 KOs) defeated Spring, Texas-based former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-5-1, 12 KOs) of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico by unanimous decision.

Get Tszyu vs Mendoza full fight card results.