Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares battle it out in the main event at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. The contest pits British former undisputed super lightweight title challenger against three-division world champion of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Darragh Foley in May. 30-year-old contender of Chorley, Lancashire brings to the ring his WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title. 38-year-old Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan by way of Barinas, Venezuela is looking to return to winning ways after suffering three defeats in a row.

In the co-main event, 27-year-old native of Liverpool Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Vitoria, Spain-based 26-year-old Fran Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs) of San Antero, Colombia. The pair battles it out for the vacant Continental super bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The date when Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 22.

Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares start time

Boxing fans can watch Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 21. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 22. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

Catterall vs Linares undercard

Among the bouts featured on Catterall vs Linares undercard, unbeaten Shabaz Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) of the UK and Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) of Colombia go head to head in an 10-round bout at super bantamweight. Plus, Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) and Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KOs) square off in an all-British 10-round clash at super featherweight.

Also on the card a six-round middleweight bout between Paddy Lacey (8-0, 1 KO) and Owen Kirk (3-1-2). As well, a pair of eight-round super lightweight bouts features Khaleel Majid (11-0, 3 KOs) up against Tom Farrell (21-7, 5 KOs) and Campbell Hatton (13-0, 5 KOs) versus Jamie Sampson (9-2).

In addition, Muhammad Mustafa Ali (3-0, 1 KOs) faces Giulio Commerso (2-0) in a six-round bout at super bantamweight and William Crolla (1-0) takes on Martin Shaw (4-16-3, 1 KOs) in a four-round bout at super welterweight. Rounding out the card, Jack Turner (2-0, 2 KOs) and Adam Yahaya (23-10-2, 12 KOs) go toe-to-toe in a four-round bout at bantamweight.

Catterall vs Linares fight card

The current Catterall vs Linares fight card looks as the following: