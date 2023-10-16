Subscribe
UFC 294 Countdown: Islam Makhachev faces Alexander Volkanovski in rematch

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

The first episode of UFC 294 Countdown features Islam Makhachev ahead of his championship rematch with Alexander Volkanovski at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21. The defending lightweight champion faces the reigning featherweight king in the scheduled for five rounds main event bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

The pair first met in February in Perth, Australia. Makhachev (24-1) successfully defended his title against Volkanovski (26-2) by unanimous decision.

In the UFC 294 co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3) goes up against Khamzat Chimaev (12-0). The pair meets in the three-round bout at middleweight.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

