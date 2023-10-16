Subscribe
UFC 294 card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Islam vs Volk 2, Khamzat vs Usman

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the 155-pound title contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his belt against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2) in the rematch. The pair first met in February, when Makhachev retained his title by unanimous decision. Volkanovski returned to winning ways in July with the third-round TKO against Yair Rodriguez and made the fifth successful defense of his 145-pound belt.

Volkanovski took the fight against Makhachev on a short notice, replacing Charles Oliveira, who suffered injury at training. The highly anticipated “Islam vs Volk 2” championship showdown is scheduled for five rounds.

In the UFC 294 co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3) and Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) square off at middleweight. Usman stepped in for Paulo Costa, who recently undergone elbow surgery and withdrew from the contest.

Usman eyes to rebound from a pair of defeats against Leon Edwards. Chimaev is looking to remain undefeated. The winner of “Khamzat vs Usman” clash is expected to become the next top contender for the 185-pound title.

Also on the UFC 294 PPV card, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) and Johnny Walker (21-7) go head to head at light heavyweight. As well, Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) takes on Warlley Alves (15-6) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) faces Muin Gafurov (18-5) at bantamweight.

The date when UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 22. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

UFC 294 prelims

The top of UFC 294 prelims pits Tim Elliott (20-12-1) against Muhammad Mokaev (10-0) at flyweight. Also on the preliminary card, Mohammad Yahya (12-3) goes up against Trevor Peek (8-1) at lightweight, Javid Basharat (14-0) meets Victor Henry (23-6) at bantamweight and Abu Azaitar (14-3-1) faces off Sedriques Dumas (8-1) at middleweight.

Plus, Mike Breeden (10-6) and Anshul Jubli (7-0) battle it out at lightweight. In addition, Nathaniel Wood (20-5) clashes with Muhammad Naimov (9-2) at featherweight and Viktoriia Dudakova (7-0) duels Jinh Yu Frey (11-9) at women’s strawwweight. Rounding out the card, Shara Magomedov (11-0) and Bruno Silva (23-9) go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

UFC 294 tickets

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 tickets to witness all the action at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21 are on sale.

UFC 294 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Viagogo.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, October 21. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

Order PPV on ESPN+

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 22. The start time is 5 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 294 fight card

The current UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary card

  • Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
  • Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
  • Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
  • Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

