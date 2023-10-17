Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis kickoff press conference

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis square off on Saturday, December 9 live on DAZN from Chase Center in San Francisco. The contest features Bay Area former undisputed lightweight champion up against New Orleans’ reigning WBC 140-pound king. Ahead of the event the fighters host a launch press conference.

Undefeated Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to become two-division world champion. Two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) makes the second defense of his belt.

At the first press conference in San Francisco, the athletes preview their bout and come face to face for the first time.

In the UK and Australia, Haney vs Prograis airs live on Sunday, December 10.